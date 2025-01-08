SportsBasketball

Trae Young's 49-foot buzzer-beater lifts Hawks to a 124-121 win over the Jazz

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots a three point...

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots a three point shot from half court over Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) at the buzzer to win an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Rob Gray

By The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — Trae Young hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from beyond the halfcourt line to give the Atlanta Hawks a 124-121 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

Young took an inbounds pass, dribbled to just short of halfcourt and hit the 49-foot winner as time expired while being loosely guarded by Collin Sexton, who had seemingly forced overtime with a tying 3-pointer with four seconds remaining.

Young finished with 24 points and 20 assists. Dyson Daniels added 16 points, seven assists, and six rebounds for the Hawks, who snapped a three-game skid. Clint Capela scored 18 points and De’Andre Hunter 17.

Lauri Markkanen made a season-high eight 3-pointers and scored a season-best 35 points for Utah. Sexton added 24 points and Walker Kessler finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Utah scored on five straight possessions and took a 114-113 lead on back-to-back dunks from Kessler. Young hit a step-back 3-pointer to put Atlanta back in front, and fed De’Andre Hunter for another go-ahead 3 with 1:57 left.

Takeaways

Hawks: Atlanta used a balanced attack with seven players scoring in double figures.

Jazz: Utah fell behind by 14 points in the first quarter and 16 in the second before battling back both times and making it a one-possession game by halftime.

The Atlanta Hawks celebrate a game winning half court shot...

The Atlanta Hawks celebrate a game winning half court shot against the Utah Jazz during an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Rob Gray

Key moment

Young’s heave at the buzzer snapped the Hawks' skid and was the team's fifth in its last eight games.

Key stat

Utah has won just twice in 15 home games.

Up next

The Hawks finish a six-game road swing at Phoenix on Thursday. The Jazz host Miami on Thursday.

More NBA news

Trae Young's game-winning heave at the buzzer caps a series of huge plays in Hawks' win over Jazz1m read
Steve Kerr's mother among those evacuated from Pacific Palisades wildfire
Jayson Tatum scores 29, Porzingis adds 25 as Celtics hold off depleted Nuggets 118-1061m read
Bam Adebayo leads Heat past Warriors 114-98 in back-to-back after double-OT loss at Sacramento1m read
Zion Williamson scores 22 in his return to the Pelicans' lineup after missing 27 games1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME