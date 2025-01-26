SportsBasketball

Raptors sweep 2-game set in Atlanta, beating the Hawks 117-94

Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) and Toronto Raptors guard...

Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) and Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) celebrate during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Atlanta. Credit: AP/Kathryn Skeean

By The Associated Press

ATLANTA — Scottie Barnes had 24 points and 11 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors swept a two-game set in Atlanta for their season-high third straight victory, beating the Hawks 117-94 on Saturday night.

RJ Barrett and Chris Boucher added 23 points each for Toronto. The Raptors beat Atlanta 122-119 on Thursday night.

Vit Krejci led the Hawks with 20 points. Trae Young had 16 points. The NBA assist leader didn't have an assist in the first three quarters and finished with four.

Takeaways

Raptors: Barrett, Barnes and Boucher were the driving force behind Toronto's offense, combining for 70 points.

Hawks: Atlanta added Jalen Johnson to its ever-growing injury list, and the loss highlighted Atlanta's current lack of offensive options. In addition to Johnson, who sustained a left shoulder injury Thursdayi, key bench contributor De’Andre Hunter was out with an illness and rookie Zaccharie Risacher remained out with a left adductor strain.

Key moment

After jumping out to a 27-22 first quarter lead, Atlanta went cold from the field in the second quarter, shooting 32%, Toronto outscored the Hawks 33-21 on 54% shooting over that span.

Key stat

Toronto overcame a slow first quarter by shooting 54% from the field in both the second and third quarters. The Raptors also hit 50% of their shots from 3-point range during the span.

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter (14) and Atlanta Hawks guard...

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter (14) and Atlanta Hawks guard Garrison Mathews (24) reach for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Atlanta. Credit: AP/Kathryn Skeean

Up next

Both teams are back in action Monday night. The Raptors host New Orleans, and the Hawks are at Minnesota.

More NBA news

Suns playing better basketball with former starter Jusuf Nurkic buried deep on the bench1m read
Harden scores 40 points to lead Clippers over Bucks 127-117, snapping Milwaukee's 5-game win streak1m read
Jaren Jackson scores 28, Zach Edey adds 19 and Grizzlies win 6th straight, 125-103 over Jazz1m read
Durant scores 29 points as the Suns hand the Wizards their 13th straight loss, 119-1091m read
Davis, James lead Lakers to 118-108 victory over Warriors as Curry goes scoreless in second half1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME