Herro's 23 points and Jaquez's clutch plays lift Heat over Jazz, 97-92

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) holds the ball away...

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) holds the ball away from Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Rob Gray

By The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — Tyler Herro scored 23 points and Jaime Jaquez had 20, including five in the final 1:03, to lead the Miami Heat to a 97-92 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

In a ragged game with 31 combined turnovers and both teams shooting under 40%, the Heat made the most of transition points (17-7) and hustle plays when it mattered.

Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen each scored 23 for Utah, which has lost nine in a row at home.

The Jazz were missing six injured players, including Jordan Clarkson (foot), John Collins (hip), Keyonte George (heel) and Brice Sensabaugh, who scored 61 points in Utah's last two wins against Miami and Orlando before falling ill.

The Heat played without Kevin Love (personal reasons), who had rallied his teammates in a emotional meeting after Jimmy Butler was suspended for seven games, according to teammate Nikola Jovic.

Takeaways

Heat: Miami lost 136-100 to the Jazz at home in the first game of Butler's suspension but has improved each game since, losing in two overtimes to Sacramento before winning against Golden State and Utah.

Jazz: Already the worst team in the NBA at taking care of the ball, the Jazz had 17 turnovers — many unforced — but became the aggressors in the final minutes to give themselves a chance.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) blocks a shot by...

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) blocks a shot by Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Rob Gray

Key moment

The Jazz had cut the lead to 90-88 and won a coaches challenge on a foul call on Walker Kessler, but the Heat won the resulting jump ball and Jaquez made a 3-pointer with 1:03 to play to give them the cushion they needed down the stretch.

Key stat

Herro set a franchise record with 70 straight games with at least one 3-pointer, breaking teammate Duncan Robinson's mark of 69 games ending in 2021.

Up next

The Heat visit Portland on Saturday while the Jazz play at Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.


