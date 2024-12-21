SportsBasketball

Jimmy Butler turns ankle, then leaves Heat-Thunder game with illness

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) goes up to shoot...

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) goes up to shoot as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade, right, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Miami. Credit: AP/Jim Rassol

By The Associated Press

MIAMI — Jimmy Butler appeared to turn his left ankle and left Miami's game against Oklahoma City in the first quarter on Friday night.

Butler was ruled out before the start of the second quarter because of illness, the team said. There was no immediate word on the condition of the ankle.

Butler left with 4:41 left in the first quarter. He was scoreless and finished with two assists.

Butler was coming off one of the best performances of his career — 35 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals on Monday in a loss to Detroit.

It's unclear how much more time, if any, Butler will miss because of the illness or the ankle. The Heat play at Orlando on Saturday, then host Brooklyn on Monday, then go back to Orlando on Dec. 26.

