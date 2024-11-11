SportsBasketball

Heat hold Jimmy Butler out of game at Minnesota with sprained ankle

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, right, looks to pass the ball after falling on the floor as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

By The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was held out of Sunday night's game at Minnesota because of a sprained right ankle, yet another matchup he's missed against one of his former teams.

Butler was hurt during a drive to the basket just seven minutes into Miami's game at Denver on Friday night and did not return.

Without the six-time All-Star available, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was forced to make his first starting lineup change in nine games this season, inserting Kevin Love and Haywood Highsmith for Butler and a healthy Nikola Jovic. The Heat set a franchise record last season with 35 different starting lineups.

Butler forced his way out of Minnesota six years ago with a trade to Philadelphia. The 76ers won both games against the Timberwolves in 2018-19 with Butler healthy, but since being traded to Miami for the following season he has been frequently missing.

This was the sixth absence for Butler with the Heat in 11 games against the Timberwolves. He has played in only two of six games in Minnesota. The Heat went 2-8 against the Timberwolves over the last five seasons and 1-4 with Butler on the floor.

