SportsBasketball

Herro, Adebayo lead Heat past Nets 106-97 on Vince Carter's jersey retirement night

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) keeps the ball in...

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) keeps the ball in play against Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in New York. Credit: AP/Noah K. Murray

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Tyler Herro scored 25 points, Bam Adebayo had 17 points and 15 rebounds, and the Miami Heat beat the Brooklyn Nets 106-97 on Saturday night.

Nikola Jovic had 17 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Duncan Robinson had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Heat (22-22), who snapped their two-game losing streak and won for just the second time in the past six games.

D’Angelo Russell had 22 points and six assists, Keon Johnson scored 22 points and Jalen Wilson had 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Brooklyn (14-32) lost its sixth straight and for the 22nd time in its past 27 games.

Takeaways

Miami: Miami won despite committing 22 turnovers by shooting 13 for 28 from 3-point range (46.4%). The Heat surpassed 45% on 3-pointers in a game for just the third time in their past 23 games.

Brooklyn: On the night they raised Vince Carter’s No. 15 to the rafters, the Nets again were competitive for spurts despite shooting 37.5% from the field and 14 for 40 from 3-point range (35%).

Key moment

After trailing by four at halftime, and as many as 11 in the first half, Brooklyn pulled even at 61 midway through the third quarter, keyed by Russell’s two 3-pointers. But the Heat responded with an immediate 7-0 run then closed the quarter by outscoring the Nets 21-7, while shooting 4 for 6 from 3-point range in the period.

Key stat

The Nets have lost 10 straight home games. Brooklyn has not won at Barclays Center since its 99-90 win over the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 4.

Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams (8) drives to the basket...

Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams (8) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in New York. Credit: AP/Noah K. Murray

Up next

Miami hosts Orlando on Monday and Brooklyn hosts Sacramento on Monday.

More NBA news

Suns playing better basketball with former starter Jusuf Nurkic buried deep on the bench1m read
Harden scores 40 points to lead Clippers over Bucks 127-117, snapping Milwaukee's 5-game win streak1m read
Jaren Jackson scores 28, Zach Edey adds 19 and Grizzlies win 6th straight, 125-103 over Jazz1m read
Durant scores 29 points as the Suns hand the Wizards their 13th straight loss, 119-1091m read
Davis, James lead Lakers to 118-108 victory over Warriors as Curry goes scoreless in second half1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME