SportsBasketball

Heat guard Tyler Herro sidelined for game versus Portland due to groin tightness

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drivers to the basket...

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drivers to the basket as San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami. Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

By The Associated Press

MIAMI — Heat guard Tyler Herro will be sidelined for Miami's game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night because of groin tightness.

Herro, who turned 25 on Monday, will miss his first game of the season. He is averaging a team-best 24 points.

The Heat said Herro woke up with tightness on Tuesday. He was originally listed him as questionable for the game and downgraded to out about an hour before tipoff.

In his fifth NBA season, Herro has assumed a heavier offensive role, especially with the uncertainty of star forward Jimmy Butler’s future with the club. Butler recently returned from a seven-game suspension for what the Heat considered “conduct detrimental to the team.”

More NBA news

Phoenix Suns acquire three first-round picks from Utah Jazz in exchange for 2031 first-round pick
Heat guard Tyler Herro sidelined for game versus Portland due to groin tightness
In his hometown, Spurs' Victor Wembanyama dedicates a pair of new outdoor courts for kids to enjoy3m read
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton set to play again in Paris, where he won Olympic gold last summer3m read
CJ McCollum and Dejounte Murray fuel the resurgent Pelicans' franchise-record comeback win2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME