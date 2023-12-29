Tyler Herro scores 26 points, short-handed Heat beat Warriors 114-102 for 4th straight win

SAN FRANCISCO — Tyler Herro had 26 points and seven rebounds to help the short-handed Miami Heat beat the Golden State Warriors 114-102 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.

Star forward Jimmy Butler sat out his fourth straight game because of strained left calf, while Kyle Lowry (soreness), Caleb Martin (sprained right ankle) and Josh Richardson (back discomfort) also were unavailable for the Heat.

Jamal Cain added 18 points and six rebounds and Bam Adebayo and Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 points apiece as Miami kicked off a five-game West Coast swing.

Golden State, which had won eight games in a row at Chase Center after opening the season 1-6 on its home floor, lost in San Francisco for the first time since Nov. 18 against Oklahoma City. The Warriors dropped back under .500 overall at 15-16.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson scored 13 points each for the Warriors. Curry was held off the board until he hit a 3-pointer with 3:44 remaining in the second quarter. The star guard had taken only three shots before breaking through, held to a more passive role by the defense.

Moses Moody and Andrew Wiggins each had 11 points as the Warriors were limited to 37-of-88 (42%) shooting. They were 8 of 33 (24.2%) from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) dribbles upcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in San Francisco. Credit: AP/Loren Elliott

Heat: At Utah on Saturday.

Warriors: Host Dallas on Saturday.