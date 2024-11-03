Hornets' Lee: We need to find out if Ball can guard 1-on-1 after fouling out twice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball has been tearing it up offense this season. Now new Hornets coach Charles Lee wants Ball to prove he can do it on defense, too.

Ball fouled out for the second straight night Saturday against the Boston Celtics as the Hornets lost 113-103.

The 23-year-old Ball has fouled out three times in six games and has committed 30 fouls.

“We have to continue to challenge him and we have to learn about ‘can he guard one-on-one, or do we need to send a double team every time, or are you going to foul?’” Lee said. “So as a staff we have to figure out what we are comfortable living with. But also, through conversations with him, can he just sit down and guard his yard and commit to just showing his hands and defend without fouling?”

Ball picked up two early fouls Saturday in the first quarter. Lee said that Ball is making too many “non-competitive” fouls like slapping up at the ball. He also fouled Jayson Tatum twice while shooting 3-pointers in the past two games.

“I can live with a Payton Pritchard end-of-shot clock fadeaway jumper or the Jayson Tatum fadeaway step-back jumper,” Lee said. “It's the ones where it's just blow-bys. Too me they're just non-competitive fouls where you are just giving up on the play by just fouling the guy.”

Ball has been dynamite on the other end of the floor for the Hornets (2-4).

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Boston Celtics center Al Horford battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. Credit: AP/Matt Kelley

The 2022 NBA All-Star is averaging 29 points through six games and shooting 38.7% from 3-point range, so Charlotte desperately needs him on the floor because he's what makes the offense tick.

“On the offensive end he has been a great playmaker,” Lee said. “With the ball he has done a great job of creating off the ball with pick and rolls. Sometimes he gets a little sped up and I don't think the rest of the team can keep up with his pace, but he still makes something happen out of nothing.”