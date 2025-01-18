SportsBasketball

Hornets guard Brandon Miller out indefinitely with a torn wrist ligament

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) goes to the basket...

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) goes to the basket against Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Rob Gray

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller, the team's second-leading scorer, will be sidelined indefinitely because if a torn ligament in his right wrist.

Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, was held out of Charlotte's 125-123 victory over Chicago on Friday night with what the team initially called a “wrist sprain.” The Hornets announced after the game that Miller, who's averaging 21 points, has a torn wrist ligament.

Miller underwent an MRI on his wrist after being injured in the Hornets' win at Utah on Wednesday night. The team said additional updates on his status would be provided when needed.

“It’s one of those bittersweet things where you’re happy for the victory, but unfortunate news on Brandon,” Hornets coach Charles Lee said. “I think we’ll continue to evaluate where he is and do as much testing as we can.

“We’ll just kind of have to band together and help him through his rehab.”

The 22-year-old Miller, who played one season at Alabama before turning pro, is averaging 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.2 minutes in 27 games this season. He finished third in Rookie of the Year voting last season.

“That definitely hurts,” teammate LaMelo Ball said. "I was in the same kind of situation my rookie year or sophomore year or whatever. He's with the whole squad, so that will help a little. I remember my situation, just being around with the guys. It's tough times though.”

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) drives to the basket...

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) drives to the basket against Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Ross D. Franklin

