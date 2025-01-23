SportsBasketball

Hornets guard Brandon Miller out for the season after surgery on his right wrist

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) goes to the basket...

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) goes to the basket against Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Rob Gray

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist.

The Hornets confirmed the surgery on Thursday, saying the team will provide updates as he progresses. Miller underwent an MRI on his wrist after being injured in the Hornets’ win at Utah last week.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft, Miller averaged 21 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals over 27 games in his second NBA season. He was Charlotte's second-leading scorer and making 3.9 3-pointers per game, which ranked fifth in the league.

Miller was named to the NBA's All-Rookie first team last season and was the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month three times. He finished third in Rookie of the Year voting.

