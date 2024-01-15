Bam Adebayo stars as the Miami Heat beat the Charlotte Hornets 104-87

MIAMI — Bam Adebayo had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, helping the Miami Heat beat the Charlotte Hornets 104-87 on Sunday night.

Tyler Herro made four 3-pointers and scored 21 points for Miami, which never trailed. Duncan Robinson had 19 points, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 15 before departing early in the second quarter because of a groin strain.

The Heat went 11 for 25 from 3-point range while completing a four-game sweep of the regular-season series against Charlotte. They also won their 22nd straight game at home against Southeast Division opponents.

Terry Rozier scored 26 points for Charlotte, and LaMelo Ball had 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Miles Bridges finished with 20 points.

The Hornets have dropped five in a row and 16 of 17 overall.

The Hornets scored just 31 points in the first half and trailed by 21 at the break. They went 1 for 18 from 3-point range and committed 10 turnovers in the first quarter.

Ball, who returned Friday after a 20-game absence because of a right ankle injury, scored 14 points in the third period. Ball’s jumper with 6:06 remaining reduced the deficit to 64-52 before Miami responded with a 13-5 spurt.

Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) drives to the basket as Charlotte Hornets guard Ish Smith (14) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Miami. Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

Frustrations mounted for Ball in in the second quarter. He was laying on the floor when he grabbed Adebayo by the leg as he attempted to race toward the other end of the court.

Miami star Jimmy Butler was sidelined by a right foot injury. He has missed 11 of the team’s last 12 games and 15 total on the season. He is on the brink of becoming ineligible for postseason award consideration because of the league’s participation rules.

It was the start of a nostalgic week for Miami. The Heat had a halftime ceremony to commemorate Dwyane Wade’s enshrinement in the Basketball Hall of Fame last year. During the ceremony, Heat President Pat Riley announced that a statue of Wade will be unveiled outside the Kaseya Center next year. In their next home game on Friday, the Heat will retire Udonis Haslem’s No. 40 jersey.

UP NEXT

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) attempts a 3-pointer during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Miami. Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

Hornets: Visit New Orleans on Wednesday.

Heat: Visit Brooklyn on Monday.