Mark Williams scores career-high 31 points in the Hornets' 117-112 victory over the Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — Mark Williams scored a career high 31 points and had 13 rebounds to help the Charlotte Hornets beat the Utah Jazz 117-112 on Wednesday night.

LaMelo Ball added 27 points, nine assists and three blocks to help Charlotte snap a seven-game road losing streak. Miles Bridges had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Brandon Miller finished with 20 points.

Keyonte George led Utah with 26 points and six assists. Brice Sensabaugh added 19 points.

Sensabaugh made back-to-back baskets on both ends of a 19-2 run that erased an 11-point first-quarter deficit and put Utah up 26-20.

Charlotte trailed until the fourth before finally taking a 98-97 lead on back-to-back baskets from Bridges and Ball.

Utah went ahead again on back-to-back threes from Sensabaugh and George, but the Hornets pulled back in front for good behind a 9-0 run. Miller capped the spurt with a running layup, giving Charlotte a 111-105 lead with 2:50 left.

Takeaways

Hornets: Charlotte had four players finish with at least 20 points while shooting 53% from the field. The Hornets scored 37 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges reacts to a play against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Rob Gray

Jazz: George returned from a five-game absence due to left heel inflammation and had his sixth 20-point game of the season. Fellow point guard Isaiah Collier had a season-high 10 assists.

Key moment

The Hornets scored four straight baskets, culminating in a dunk from Williams with 4:13 left, to take the lead for good.

Key stat

Charlotte’s top three scorers all shot better than 50%, led by Williams who went 12 of 14.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Fridat night. Charlotte is at Chicago, and Utah at New Orleans.