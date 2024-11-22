SportsBasketball

Charlotte's LaMelo Ball turns heads as he arrives to game in Scooby-Doo's 'The Mystery Machine'

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives to the basket...

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives to the basket past Detroit Pistons guard Wendell Moore Jr.,left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. Credit: AP/Nell Redmond

By The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Say what you will about Charlotte's LaMelo Ball, but you can’t deny the 2022 NBA All-Star has his own style.

The Hornets point guard turned some heads on Thursday night when he pulled up to the Spectrum Center for the team’s game against the Detroit Pistons in a brightly colored Hummer that replicated Scooby-Doo’s “The Mystery Machine" — only a whole lot more expensive than the one Shaggy and Velma drove in the children's cartoon.

Ball, a big dog lover, was promoting the release of his Scooby-Doo x Puma MB.04s, which drop on Nov. 27.

Ball wore the bright, multi-colored Pumas during warmups, then changed into bright orange shoes for the game.

