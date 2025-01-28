SportsBasketball

Charlotte's LaMelo Ball leaves game against Lakers in second quarter with left ankle injury

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts as he trips...

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts as he trips over Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. Credit: AP/Jacob Kupferman

By The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball left Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter with a left ankle injury.

The Hornets said he will not return to the game.

Ball had just made a 3-pointer off one foot and was backpedaling down the court when he stepped on Jarred Vanderbilt’s foot and fell backward, hitting his head hard on the floor. Ball then got up, intentionally fouled to stop the clock and then walked directly to the locker room under his own power with a slight limp.

Ball has had a history of ankle injuries since joining the Hornets. He has been wearing braces this season to help protect his ankles.

Ball had seven points in nine minutes before the injury.

