Hornets lose center Nick Richards for at least two weeks with rib cartilage fracture

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) shoots the ball defended...

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) shoots the ball defended by Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.

By The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards is expected to miss at least two weeks after being diagnosed with a right first rib cartilage fracture underneath his clavicle.

The team didn’t give a clear timetable for his return, except to say that he'll be reevaluated on an every other week basis. The next update on his status will follow the team’s Nov. 17 road trip. He will miss at least seven games.

Richards was injured during an on-court collision in the first half against the Boston Celtics on Nov. 1.

The Hornets are already thin at the center position as regular starter Mark Williams has not played this season due to injury.

The 7-foot Richards has played in 205 games and holds career averages of 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 205 games in five seasons. This year, Richards is averaging career highs with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 2.4 blocks through his first five appearances.

