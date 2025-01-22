SportsBasketball

Hornets to air 5 home games this season on free over-the-air television for first time in 17 years

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) adjusts his arm band...

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) adjusts his arm band during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. Credit: AP/Jim Dedmon

By The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the first time since the 2007-08 season, the Charlotte Hornets will air free over-the-air television to local audiences.

The Hornets, Gray Media, Capitol Broadcasting and FanDuel Sports Southeast announced Tuesday they are partnering to simulcast five games that will be distributed in various markets throughout the Carolinas via the Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network and other Gray affiliates. The team said Capitol Broadcasting Company will distribute the games in the Raleigh market.

The games will be available in the Charlotte market on WSOC-TV Channel 9 and TV 64.

The five games are: Jan. 27 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers; Jan. 31 vs. the Los Angeles Clippers; Feb. 5 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks; Feb. 27 vs. the Dallas Mavericks; and March 3 vs. the Golden State Warriors, a team that has Charlotte native Stephen Curry.

“We’re excited to partner with Gray Media’s Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network to make our FanDuel Sports Southeast broadcasts available to a wider audience across the Carolinas,” Hornets president of business operations Shelly Cayette-Weston said in a release. “As an organization, we remain committed to growing our fanbase, extending the reach of our TV audience and making our broadcasts more accessible to all.”

More NBA news

Winter storm causes rescheduling of NBA and college games across the South1m read
Heat suspend Jimmy Butler again, this time for 2 games for missing team flight, AP source says2m read
Mavs center Dereck Lively II out at least a month with stress fracture in ankle1m read
Hornets to air 5 home games this season on free over-the-air television for first time in 17 years
NBA postpones Bucks-Pelicans game after historic snow storm in New Orleans

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME