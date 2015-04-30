Houston Rockets fire social media manager for tweeting

HOUSTON -- The Houston Rockets have fired their social media manager after he posted a tweet with an emoji of a gun pointed at a horse's head as they were beating the Dallas Mavericks.

The Rockets confirmed the dismissal of Chad Shanks on Wednesday. Shanks wrote on his personal Twitter page that he would no longer run the Rockets' Twitter account but was grateful to the organization.

The tweet, posted just before the Rockets finished a 103-94 victory to win the first-round playoff series, read: "Shhhhh. Just close your eyes. It will all be over soon." It was quickly criticized on social media and soon deleted.

The Mavericks responded with a tweet from their official account to the Rockets, reading: "Not very classy but we still wish you guys the best of luck in the next round."