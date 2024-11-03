SportsBasketball

Pacers lose backup Isaiah Jackson to season-ending Achilles tendon injury

Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) dunks against New Orleans...

Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) dunks against New Orleans Pelicans forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. Credit: AP/Matthew Hinton

By The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson will miss the rest of this season after tearing his right Achilles tendon in Friday night’s 125-118 loss at New Orleans, team officials announced Saturday night.

Jackson left the game with what was initially described as a calf injury, but an MRI taken in Dallas during the Pacers current road trip revealed the torn Achilles tendon. He’s scheduled to undergo surgery Monday.

The 22-year-old was a first-round draft pick in 2021 out of Kentucky and has played primarily as a backup with the Pacers since entering the league. He was averaging 7.0 points and 5.6 rebounds in five games this season and replaced injured center Myles Turner in the starting lineup Wednesday against Dallas.

Jackson and backup center James Wiseman, an offseason free agent acquisition, both have torn Achilles tendons. Pacers officials announced Oct. 24 they were working with Wiseman to evaluate treatment options on Wiseman's injured left leg.

