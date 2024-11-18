“Inside the NBA” will continue, even though games will no longer be airing on TNT at the end of this season.

The popular studio show will appear on ESPN and ABC beginning next season as part of a settlement between Warner Bros. Discovery and the NBA that was announced on Monday.

Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of TNT Sports, sued the NBA in New York state court in August after the league did not accept the company’s matching offer for one of the packages in its new 11-year media rights deal, which will begin with the 2025-26 season.

Even though “Inside the NBA” will be on ESPN and ABC, TNT Sports will continue to produce the show and it will air from Atlanta, except when the show goes on the road.

The quartet of Ernie Johnson Jr., Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal will remain with the show. Barkley signed an extension with WBD in August despite the company losing the NBA.

“Inside the NBA” is expected to air during key moments on the league’s calendar — opening week, Christmas Day, the playoffs and the NBA Finals. It is also likely it will be on during Saturday nights the second half of the season when ABC has a prime-time package of games.

“Inside the NBA” started in 1989, Johnson became the host in 1990 while Smith joined fulltime in 1998. Barkley came aboard in 2000 followed by O'Neal in 2011. The show has garnered 21 Sports Emmy Awards.

Turner Sports has had an NBA package since 1984 and games have been on TNT since the network launched in 1988. That will end after this season.