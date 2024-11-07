SportsBasketball

Pistons center Jalen Duren leaves game with sprained left ankle, does not return in loss to Hornets

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives to the basket...

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. Credit: AP/Matt Kelley

By The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren left Wednesday night’s 108-107 loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a sprained left ankle and did not return.

The team Duren will be listed as day-to-day moving forward. The Pistons host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Duren appeared to slip on the floor in the early moments of the game and rolled his ankle. He seemed fine at the time and jogged off the court. Duren remained in the game for a few more minutes before leaving for good later in the first quarter after playing seven minutes.

He did not score and had three rebounds.

Losing Duren would be a huge blow to the Pistons, who had won two straight games before Brandon Miller’s putback at the buzzer lifted the Hornets to the win.

The 6-foot-10 Duren is averaging 9.5 points and 10 rebounds per game.

