Magic's Jalen Suggs leaves game against Raptors in wheelchair because of back spasms

TORONTO — Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs was taken off the court in a wheelchair because of back spasms in the first half Friday night in a victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Suggs stumbled playing defense without any contact and fell over clutching at his lower back. He stayed down for several minutes before being helped to his feet and into the wheelchair.

Suggs covered his face with a towel as he was wheeled off the court. He scored six points in 13 minutes in Orlando’s 106-97 victory.

“He was in a lot of pain,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said, adding that Suggs will be evaluated again Saturday. Orlando’s next game is Sunday night at home to Utah.

Early in the third, the Magic said Suggs would not return.

The fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft, Suggs came in averaging 16.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the banged-up Magic.

“Hopefully, it’s not as bad as it looked out there,” teammate Cory Joseph said of Suggs. “It's kind of been an unfortunate thing this season. We've had guys going down."

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley, right attends to guard Jalen Suggs (4) after he suffered an injury during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 in Toronto. Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Orlando was already without forward Paolo Banchero and forward Franz Wagner, with both recovering from torn right oblique injuries. They were among six Magic players not available Friday.