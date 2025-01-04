SportsBasketball

Magic's Jalen Suggs leaves game against Raptors in wheelchair because of back spasms

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) leaves the game in...

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) leaves the game in a wheelchair after suffering an injury during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

By The Associated Press

TORONTO — Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs was taken off the court in a wheelchair because of back spasms in the first half Friday night in a victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Suggs stumbled playing defense without any contact and fell over clutching at his lower back. He stayed down for several minutes before being helped to his feet and into the wheelchair.

Suggs covered his face with a towel as he was wheeled off the court. He scored six points in 13 minutes in Orlando’s 106-97 victory.

“He was in a lot of pain,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said, adding that Suggs will be evaluated again Saturday. Orlando’s next game is Sunday night at home to Utah.

Early in the third, the Magic said Suggs would not return.

The fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft, Suggs came in averaging 16.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the banged-up Magic.

“Hopefully, it’s not as bad as it looked out there,” teammate Cory Joseph said of Suggs. “It's kind of been an unfortunate thing this season. We've had guys going down."

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley, right attends to guard...

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley, right attends to guard Jalen Suggs (4) after he suffered an injury during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 in Toronto. Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Orlando was already without forward Paolo Banchero and forward Franz Wagner, with both recovering from torn right oblique injuries. They were among six Magic players not available Friday.

More NBA news

McCollum's 50 points helps the Pelicans snap an 11-game skid with a 132-120 win over the Wizards1m read
Heat suspend Jimmy Butler for 7 games and will seek to trade him4m read
Magic's Jalen Suggs leaves game against Raptors in wheelchair because of back spasms
Derrick White scores 23 points as Celtics roll to 109-86 win over Rockets1m read
Da Silva scores career-high 25 points, Magic overcome loss of Suggs to beat Raptors 106-971m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME