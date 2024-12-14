SportsBasketball

Sixers standout rookie Jared McCain is out indefinitely with a torn meniscus that requires surgery

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain, right, drives into Charlotte Hornets...

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain, right, drives into Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. Credit: AP/Nell Redmond

By The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain has a meniscus tear in his left knee that requires surgery and is expected to be out indefinitely.

McCain who has starred for the struggling Sixers early in the season, reported a sore left knee after Friday night's 121-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Philadelphia said an MRI on Saturday showed a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee that requires surgery.

McCain, the 16th overall pick in the draft out of Duke, is the leading scorer among rookies this season, averaging 15.3 points through the first 23 games. McCain, who is averaging 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists, finished with five points and three assists in 29 minutes against the Pacers.

Also against Indiana on Friday, Sixers center Joel Embiid sustained a sinus fracture while going for a defensive rebound late in the first half of the loss. The team said Embiid, who had 12 points, four rebounds and five assists in 17 1/2 minutes, will be further evaluated this weekend.

Embiid was only playing his sixth game out of the 23. He has been bothered by swelling in his left knee and also served a three-game suspension for physical contact with a reporter.

Injuries to Philadelphia stars Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George — billed as the team's “Big Three” after George’s offseason arrival — have limited the trio to playing parts of only three games together. As a result, the Sixers have stumbled to a 7-16 start.

Philadelphia 76ers' Jared McCain reacts after scoring during the first...

Philadelphia 76ers' Jared McCain reacts after scoring during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Through it all, McCain has been one of the few highlights, scoring a career-high 34 points in a loss to Cleveland in mid-November. The 20-year-old guard has scored 20 or more points in eight games this season.

