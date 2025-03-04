2-time All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. week to week with sprained left ankle for the Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two-time All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. is week to week with a sprained left ankle for Memphis after the center-forward was hurt a couple minutes into the Grizzlies' latest loss.

The Grizzlies updated Jackson's status Tuesday as a Grade 2 sprain. Jackson left the game at 10:21 of the first quarter of Monday night's 132-130 loss to Atlanta. The Grizzlies will provide further updates as necessary.

The timing of this injury couldn't be worse for Memphis. The Grizzlies have lost three straight and six of eight to drop from second in the Western Conference standings to fourth, a game back of both the Lakers and Denver in the standings. They host Oklahoma, currently the top seed in the West, on Wednesday night to wrap up a five-game home stand.

How quickly Jackson returns could also impact his candidacy for a second NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. He has played 59 of Memphis' 61 games, and the Grizzlies have 21 games remaining. He must play 65 games this season to be eligible for the award.