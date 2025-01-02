Jaylen Brown to miss Celtics' game at Minnesota on Thursday with a strained right shoulder
MINNEAPOLIS — Jaylen Brown will miss the Boston Celtics' game at Minnesota on Thursday night with a strained right shoulder.
Brown, who's averaging 24.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists, was injured in Boston's blowout of the Raptors on Tuesday in Toronto. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said Brown's status was day to day.
Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis will also be sidelined on Thursday, missing his fourth straight game with an ankle sprain.
