Celtics' Jayson Tatum ejected for arguing foul call vs. Sixers

BOSTON — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was ejected from Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers for arguing a call at the end of the third quarter.

Tatum had also picked up a technical in the first quarter.

The four-time All-Star had 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists, but he also had seven turnovers. With 2.1 seconds left in the third quarter and Boston up 95-94, he lost control of the ball along the sideline and hit Sixers forward Robert Covington in the face in the ensuing scramble.

Tatum was whistled for a foul and argued the call extensively, with Celtics coaches trying to hold him back. He was ejected after he interrupted the referee huddle by the scorer’s table.

After a review, the foul was upgraded to a Flagrant 1. Covington hit the free throw to tie it at 95-all.