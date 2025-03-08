Quickley scores season-high 34 points as Raptors overcome Kessler's 25 boards and beat Jazz 118-109

TORONTO — Immanuel Quickley scored a season-high 34 points and the Toronto Raptors overcame a dominant rebounding effort by Walker Kessler to beat the Utah Jazz 118-109 on Friday night.

Quickley added five rebounds, five assists and three steals in the Raptors' third straight win. Scottie Barnes had 22 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Kessler led the Jazz with 18 points while setting career highs with 25 rebounds and eight blocks. Keyonte George also scored 18 points for the Jazz.

Utah, last in the Western Conference, suffered its fourth straight loss.

Raptors rookie guard Ja’Kobe Walter had 14 points, five rebounds and two assists before leaving the game in the third quarter after straining his right quad.

Walter joined a long list of Toronto players who were unavailable for the game, including top scorer RJ Barrett (ankle, rest). The Raptors have won three straight games.

Takeaways

Jazz: Utah was hurt by poor free-throw shooting and 25 turnovers. Utah made only 23 of 39 free throws, with Kessler making only 2 of 7.

Utah Jazz center Micah Potter (25) goes up to dunk against the Toronto Raptors during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Friday, March 7, 2025. Credit: AP/Christopher Katsarov

Raptors: G Gradey Dick missed his second straight game. Dick, who averages 14.4 points per game, is expected to miss at least two weeks with a hyperextended and bruised right knee. Third-year guard A.J. Lawson, a Toronto native, made his first career start and made only 2 of 13 shots from the field for six points.

Key moment

George’s floating jumper with 4:42 left in the game pulled Utah to within six points. Quickley answered with back-to-back 25-foot 3-pointers to restore Toronto’s comfortable lead.

Key stat

Kessler had 18 rebounds in the first half to tie a Utah team record.

Up next

The Jazz are at Philadelphia on Sunday night. The Raptors continue a four-game homestand against Washington on Saturday night.