Henderson hits late jumper, Avdija and Sharpe each score 27 as Trail Blazers beat Jazz 122-120

PORTLAND, Ore. — Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe each scored 27 points, and Scoot Henderson made a tiebreaking jumper with 0.1 seconds remaining as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 122-120 on Thursday night.

Henderson finished with 18 points and 10 assists, Deandre Ayton added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Jerami Grant scored 14 points for Portland.

Lauri Markkanen scored 25 points on 8-for-14 shooting to lead Utah. Collin Sexton added 19 points and Svi Mykhailiuk had 18 points.

Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups was away from the team following the recent death of his grandmother and will miss their next game against Dallas on Saturday as well. Assistant coach Nate Bjorkgren is filling in as acting head coach in Billups' absence.

Takeaways

Trail Blazers: Anfernee Simons struggled with his shooting, going 3 for 12 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range.

Jazz: Utah lost despite outshooting Portland from 3-point range, 50 percent (21 for 42) to 39.5 percent (15 for 38).

Key moment

Henderson’s turnaround fadeaway from the right wing with 0.1 seconds remaining gave the Trail Blazers the lead for good.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe reacts to his shot against the Utah Jazz during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Portland, Ore. Credit: AP/Howard Lao

Key stat

Portland outscored Utah in the paint 50-36.

Up Next

Jazz host Philadelphia on Saturday, and Trail Blazers host Dallas.