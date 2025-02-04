Joel Embiid returns for 76ers after missing 15 games

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid started Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks after missing the previous 15 games.

The 30-year-old Embiid appeared in just his 14th game of an injury-plagued season. A left knee injury was the latest ailment to sideline the seven-time All-Star.

Coach Nick Nurse said there was no minutes restriction on the 7-footer. Nurse expected Embiid to play around 30 minutes, depending on how he felt. Embiid scored his first points on a turnaround jumper early in the first quarter.

“Hopefully we can make it tough on him,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said before the game.

Embiid, who was drafted No. 3 overall by Philadelphia in 2014, entered the game averaging 24.4 points and 7.9 rebounds. The Sixers entered at 19-29, 11th place in the Eastern Conference.