Joel Embiid returns for 76ers after missing 15 games

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center right, talks with teammate Tyrese Maxey (0) following an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

By The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid started Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks after missing the previous 15 games.

The 30-year-old Embiid appeared in just his 14th game of an injury-plagued season. A left knee injury was the latest ailment to sideline the seven-time All-Star.

Coach Nick Nurse said there was no minutes restriction on the 7-footer. Nurse expected Embiid to play around 30 minutes, depending on how he felt. Embiid scored his first points on a turnaround jumper early in the first quarter.

“Hopefully we can make it tough on him,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said before the game.

Embiid, who was drafted No. 3 overall by Philadelphia in 2014, entered the game averaging 24.4 points and 7.9 rebounds. The Sixers entered at 19-29, 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

