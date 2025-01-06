SportsBasketball

Sixers center Joel Embiid sidelined for game against the Suns due to left foot sprain

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in San Francisco. Credit: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid will be sidelined for the Philadelphia 76ers' game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night due to a left foot sprain.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse said Monday that although the All-Star center’s foot injury has been bothersome, it is not something the team is worried about long term.

“It’s day to day,” Nurse said. “He hurt it a (few) games ago and it’s been trying to get him back in there. ... It’s not good enough to go today, but it’s nothing major.”

Embiid is enduring an injury-plagued season. Monday’s game will mark the 21st game he has missed this season. The Sixers are 7-13 without Embiid in the lineup.

A two-time NBA scoring champion, Embiid is averaging 24.4 points and 7.9 rebounds this season — below his career averages. He has missed all but 13 games due to left knee soreness, a sinus fracture and a three-game suspension for an altercation with a reporter in the locker room.

The Sixers are 14-19, 10 1/2 games behind Atlantic Division-leading Boston (26-10) and in 11th place out of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia is coming off a 123-94 win over Brooklyn on Saturday and is 7-3 in its last 10 games.

The Sixers will also be without Kyle Lowry (right hip soreness) against the Suns. He joins Embiid, Jared McCain (torn meniscus) and K.J. Martin (left foot stress reaction) on the sidelines.

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) drives past Brooklyn Nets' Jalen Wilson (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in New York. Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

