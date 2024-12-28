76ers' Joel Embiid fined $75,000 for obscene gestures during victory over Celtics
NEW YORK — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid was fined $75,000 by the NBA on Friday for making obscene gestures during the first half of the the 76ers' 118-114 road victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.
The fine comes nearly two months after Embiid was suspended for three games without pay for shoving Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes.
Embiid, the 2022-23 MVP, has played only nine games this season. He's averaging 21.3 points and seven rebounds.
Embiid and the 76ers are at Utah on Saturday night.
