SportsBasketball

Sixers center Joel Embiid to miss upcoming road trip with swelling in his left knee

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, center left, talks with forward...

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, center left, talks with forward Paul George during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

By The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid again has swelling in his left knee and will miss the Philadelphia 76ers’ upcoming road trip, the latest injury setback for the All-Star center who has played in only 13 games this season.

Embiid had been sidelined for the last six games with a sprained left foot. The 76ers said Friday that Embiid had recovered from the foot injury but experienced knee swelling after a workout on Thursday. After consulting with team medical staff and outside doctors, Embiid will receive additional treatment and will be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days.

Embiid will miss Saturday’s game at Indiana, Sunday at Milwaukee at Tuesday at Denver.

Embiid has missed 26 games this season. The Sixers are 7-6 with Embiid and 8-18 without him. They are 15-24 this season and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

The Sixers have been ravaged by injuries this season and the All-Star trio of Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey have played only 10 games together this season (7-3).

More NBA news

Conor McGregor is being sued for alleged sexual battery at 2023 NBA final1m read
DeMar DeRozan scores 33 points, Malik Monk adds 26 in the Kings' 132-127 win over the Rockets
Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder make another statement with blowout of Cavs in a matchup of NBA's best2m read
Norman Powell scores 23 points to help the Clippers beat the Trail Blazers 118-891m read
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 40 as Thunder roll past Cavaliers 134-114 in matchup of NBA leaders1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME