76ers' Joel Embiid is suspended by the NBA for three games for shoving a newspaper columnist

NEW YORK — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was suspended by the NBA on Tuesday for three games without pay for shoving a member of the media.

Embiid’s suspension will begin with the next regular-season game for which he is eligible and able to play. The 2023 NBA MVP has yet to play this season because of what the 76ers call left knee management.

The Sixers begin a road trip in Los Angeles against the Clippers on Wednesday night.

Embiid shouted at and eventually shoved a newspaper columnist in a locker room altercation Saturday night.

"Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA,” league executive Joe Dumars said in a statement announcing the suspension. “While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter’s column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical.”

Embiid took issue with Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes, who mentioned the seven-time All-Star's late brother and his son — both named Arthur — in columns questioning Embiid’s professionalism and effort not being in shape after playing in the Paris Olympics.

As reporters entered the locker room to talk to players following a 124-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the two-time NBA scoring champion stood and confronted Hayes.

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid watches from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

“The next time you bring up my dead brother and my son again, you are going to see what I’m going to do to you and I’m going to have to ... live with the consequences,” Embiid said to Hayes.

Embiid continued, with several instances of profanity in the next few sentences. Hayes offered an apology, which Embiid did not want. “That’s not the f——— first time,” Embiid said.

Embiid later said that he doesn’t care what reporters say. “But you do,” Hayes answered.

Embiid appeared to get louder at that point, and not long afterward pushed Hayes on the shoulder while the team’s public relations chief got between them. Another PR person moved Tyrese Maxey’s interview to the hallway outside the locker room, trying to clear reporters.

Embiid was the No. 3 pick in the 2014 draft but missed his first two full seasons with injuries. Since his first full season in 2016, he has played in 433 of a possible 805 regular-season games and only 59 of 67 possible playoff games.