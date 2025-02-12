Nuggets guard Julian Strawther selected to Rising Stars event as an injury replacement

DENVER — Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther will be part of All-Star weekend after being selected to the Rising Stars event as an injury replacement.

Strawther takes the place of Portland guard Scoot Henderson, who suffered an ankle injury recently. The league announced the replacement Wednesday ahead of Denver's game against Portland.

The 22-year-Strawther has played in 54 games this season, averaging 9.6 points a game. He leads all second-year bench players in total points (479), minutes played (1,112), field goals made (170) and 3-pointers made (79).

Lately, he's been moved into the starting lineup with Russell Westbrook sidelined by a hamstring injury. Strawther becomes the 17th Nuggets player to represent the team in the Rising Stars showcase. The last player to earn the honor was Bones Hyland in 2023.

A product of Las Vegas, Strawther was a first-round pick by Indiana in 2023 after a stellar career at Gonzaga. The Nuggets acquired him in a draft-night trade.

Denver is 26-8 when Strawther plays more than 20 minutes. He's also got another impressive stat in progress, too — 3-0 when he's in the starting lineup.

The Rising Stars game will be played on Friday at Chase Center in San Francisco. It's a tournament featuring four rosters of seven players each. Teams will play semifinal games where the first to 40 points wins; those semifinal winners will then play in a championship game, with the winning team being the first one to 25 points.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara, left, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther and center Nikola Jokic, right, defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

The winning team in the Rising Stars tournament will be the fourth team in the All-Star Game, alongside three teams of NBA players.

Strawther joins “Team M,” which will be coached by Mitch Richmond. His teammates include Houston’s Amen Thompson, Detroit's Ausar Thompson, Portland's Toumani Camara, New Orleans' Yves Missi and two players from Washington in Bub Carrington and Bilal Coulibaly.