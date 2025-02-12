SportsBasketball

Nuggets guard Julian Strawther selected to Rising Stars event as an injury replacement

Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther, center top, drives to the...

Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther, center top, drives to the basket as Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

By The Associated Press

DENVER — Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther will be part of All-Star weekend after being selected to the Rising Stars event as an injury replacement.

Strawther takes the place of Portland guard Scoot Henderson, who suffered an ankle injury recently. The league announced the replacement Wednesday ahead of Denver's game against Portland.

The 22-year-Strawther has played in 54 games this season, averaging 9.6 points a game. He leads all second-year bench players in total points (479), minutes played (1,112), field goals made (170) and 3-pointers made (79).

Lately, he's been moved into the starting lineup with Russell Westbrook sidelined by a hamstring injury. Strawther becomes the 17th Nuggets player to represent the team in the Rising Stars showcase. The last player to earn the honor was Bones Hyland in 2023.

A product of Las Vegas, Strawther was a first-round pick by Indiana in 2023 after a stellar career at Gonzaga. The Nuggets acquired him in a draft-night trade.

Denver is 26-8 when Strawther plays more than 20 minutes. He's also got another impressive stat in progress, too — 3-0 when he's in the starting lineup.

The Rising Stars game will be played on Friday at Chase Center in San Francisco. It's a tournament featuring four rosters of seven players each. Teams will play semifinal games where the first to 40 points wins; those semifinal winners will then play in a championship game, with the winning team being the first one to 25 points.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara, left, looks to pass...

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara, left, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther and center Nikola Jokic, right, defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

The winning team in the Rising Stars tournament will be the fourth team in the All-Star Game, alongside three teams of NBA players.

Strawther joins “Team M,” which will be coached by Mitch Richmond. His teammates include Houston’s Amen Thompson, Detroit's Ausar Thompson, Portland's Toumani Camara, New Orleans' Yves Missi and two players from Washington in Bub Carrington and Bilal Coulibaly.

More NBA news

Nuggets guard Julian Strawther selected to Rising Stars event as an injury replacement1m read
Mac McClung is back in the dunk contest, looking for a record third straight title3m read
Kevin Durant becomes the 8th player in NBA history to score 30,000 points1m read
Ja Morant scores 26 and the Grizzlies hold on late to beat Durant and the Suns 119-1121m read
Bulls 'own it' after getting embarrassed by Pistons in 132-92 blowout2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

FLASH SALE

$1 FOR ONE YEAR

Unlimited Digital Access

SUBSCRIBE NOW >>Cancel anytime - new subscribers only