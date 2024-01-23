SportsBasketball

Karl-Anthony Towns scores 62 points, 44 in the first half to set Timberwolves records

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots over Charlotte Hornets...

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots over Charlotte Hornets center Nathan Mensah during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Minneapolis. Credit: AP/Abbie Parr

By The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 62 points, 44 of them coming in the first half Monday night to set a pair of a franchise records for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Towns topped his previous career best of 60, which was also the Minnesota record. However, the Wolves lost 128-125 to the Charlotte Hornets.

Towns finished 21 of 35 from the field, 10 of 15 from 3-point range and 10 of 14 from the foul line. He missed a 3 at the buzzer.

In the first half, Towns was 14 for 17 from the field and 8 of 9 from 3-point range as the Wolves took a 69-64 lead. The eight 3-pointers in a half were two shy of the NBA record.

The NBA record for points in a first half is shared by David Thompson and George Gervin with 53.

More NBA news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME