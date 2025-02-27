SportsBasketball

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard returns against Bulls after missing 2 games with sore left foot

LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard during the second half of an...

LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Milwaukee. Credit: AP/Morry Gash

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard returned against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night after missing the previous two games because of a sore left foot.

Getting the six-time All-Star back in the lineup was a big lift for a team that had dropped three straight. The Clippers entered play in sixth place in the Western Conference at 31-26.

Leonard sat out three of the previous four games, including road losses at Indiana on Sunday and Detroit on Monday. The two-time NBA champion missed the first nine weeks of the season as he recovered from a right knee injury.

Wednesday's game was Leonard's 17th of the season. The 33-year-old entered averaging 16.9 points, third on the team behind Norman Powell and James Harden.

Powell, averaging 24.2 points, missed his fourth game in a row because of a sore left knee. Chicago's Nikola Vucevic sat out his second straight due to right calf tightness.

