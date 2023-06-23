Kawhi Leonard had clean up procedure on right knee, is '100%' expected to be ready for training camp

CULVER CITY, Calif. — Kawhi Leonard had a clean up procedure on his right knee in early June and is expected to be ready for the start of Los Angeles Clippers’ training camp in late September.

The five-time All-Star, who turns 32 next week, had a meniscus tear in his knee, although his surgically repaired ACL was intact.

Leonard had the procedure around June 6, Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations, said Thursday night after the conclusion of the NBA draft.

“He feels great,” Frank said. “It's an eight-week recovery from surgery to when you're on the court playing in a game.”

Frank said Leonard is “100%” going to be ready for training camp.

Leonard played in Games 1 and 2 of the Clippers’ first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, but missed the next three games because of the knee injury. The Suns beat the Clippers in five games.

The team had said Leonard sustained a right knee sprain after the first two playoff games, but didn’t provide further details at the time. He had a MRI after the second game, which showed the tear.

Leonard missed all of the previous season while recovering from the ACL tear.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP averaged 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and six assists in the first two games against the Suns.