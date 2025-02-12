SportsBasketball

Kevin Durant becomes the 8th player in NBA history to score 30,000 points

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives on Memphis Grizzlies...

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives on Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Williams Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

By The Associated Press

PHOENIX — Kevin Durant became the eighth player in NBA history to score 30,000 points, hitting the mark against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night with a free throw late in the third quarter.

The 36-year-old Phoenix Suns forward, who recently was voted to his 15th All-Star team, joins LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki and Wilt Chamberlain in the 30,000-point club. Julius Erving also hit the mark when combining his points scored in the NBA and ABA.

Durant is a four-time NBA scoring champion and remains one of the league’s elite shot makers in his 17th NBA season. He’s averaging about 27 points per game while shooting 52% from the field.

