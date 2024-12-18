SportsBasketball

Bucks rule Khris Middleton out of NBA Cup final because of illness

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton, center, sits next to guard...

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton, center, sits next to guard Damian Lillard, left, during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Miami. Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

By The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton was ruled out of Tuesday night's NBA Cup final against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of illness.

Middleton didn't practice on Monday, and the Bucks felt he wasn't ready to play a day later. The team is hoping he'll be ready for a back-to-back when regular season play resumes Friday at Cleveland and Saturday at home against Washington.

Middleton missed the Bucks' first 21 games while recovering from offseason surgeries on each of his ankles. He's averaging 7 points, 5.8 assists and 3 rebounds in four games since returning to the lineup.

A three-time All-Star, Middleton was part of two title runs in 2021 — Milwaukee’s NBA championship, then USA Basketball’s march to Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games. He had six points for the Bucks in their semifinal win over Atlanta in Las Vegas on Saturday.

