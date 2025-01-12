SportsBasketball

Kings' Fox returns from bruised glute, while Bulls' White misses game with strained neck

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) drives past Philadelphia 76ers...

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) drives past Philadelphia 76ers forward Caleb Martin (16) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. The Kings won 113-107. Credit: AP/Randall Benton

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox returned from a bruised right glute against Chicago on Sunday, while the Bulls held out Coby White because of a strained neck.

Fox, averaging 26.7 points, missed the previous three games. White, averaging 8.4 points and 4.7 assists, was hurt in Friday’s win over Washington. In his place, Lonzo Ball started for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

Ball missed two years because of a left knee injury that ultimately required a cartilage and meniscus transplant after several procedures failed to fix the injury. A wrist injury sidelined him for about a month early this season, and he remains on a minutes restriction.

