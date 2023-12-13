Leonard's scoring binge continues with 31, Clippers rout Kings 119-98 for 5th straight win

LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points in three quarters, giving him 106 in his last three games, and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Sacramento Kings 119-98 on Tuesday night for their season-high fifth straight victory.

James Harden added 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds to help the Clippers sweep a back-to-back for the first time this season. They have won 10 of their last 13 games.

Keegan Murray led Sacramento with 17 points and Domantas Sabonis added 15 points and 10 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox had 14 points as Sacramento's two-game winning streak was snapped.

The Kings had won five of seven, including a win against Brooklyn on Monday night, but were overwhelmed by the Clippers from the second quarter on.

The Clippers led 70-48 at halftime, shooting 59% from the floor, hitting eight 3-pointers and making all 10 of their free throws. Ahead by nine, they outscored the Kings 31-11, including 11 in a row — six by Leonard — for a 29-point lead just before the break.

Leonard scored 14 points in the third, reeling off the Clippers' final seven to send them into the fourth leading 99-70. He worked to find his usual spots on the floor and the few times he couldn't, he passed off to his teammates. Leonard made all seven of his free throw attempts and the Clippers hit 20 of 21.

Leonard, Paul George (9 points and 6 rebounds), Ivica Zubac and Harden took the fourth off, with Terance Mann the only LA starter on the floor. Norman Powell led the bench with 15 points.

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) shoots against Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

UP NEXT

Kings: Host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday to open a six-game homestand.

Clippers: Host the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.