Kings' Domantas Sabonis sidelined by strained left hamstring
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — NBA rebounding leader Domantas Sabonis is out indefinitely after straining his left hamstring Saturday night in the Sacramento Kings' victory in Houston.
The Kings said Sunday that Sabonis has a grade 1 strain and that it would update his status in a week.
Sabonis was running down the court about a minute into the game when he pulled up and grabbed his left hamstring. He's averaging 19.5 points, 14.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 56 games this season.
