Barnes scores 32 as Kings beat Hawks 122-107 to snap 4-game skid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Harrison Barnes scored 32 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the short-handed Atlanta Hawks 122-107 on Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Hawks were without All-Star guard Trae Young, who suffered a concussion in Saturday’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It was Barnes’ second 30-point game of the season and his first since opening night against the Utah Jazz when he scored 33.

Domantas Sabonis had 14 points and 21 rebounds for his 25th straight double-double, tying Oscar Robertson for the second-longest streak in franchise history. Robertson owns the record at 29 in a row.

Keegan Murray added 13 points and Malik Monk had 13 points and eight assists. De’Aaron Fox scored 12.

Dejounte Murray had 35 points and 10 rebounds for Atlanta. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 18 and Clint Capela had 11 points and 12 boards.

Sacramento outscored Atlanta 30-16 in the second quarter to build a 57-40 halftime lead. The 40 first-half points were a season low for the Hawks, who shot just 38.7% for the game.

Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (9) looks to shoot over Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Credit: AP/Randall Benton

The Kings pushed the lead to 66-42 early in the third period, but Atlanta responded with a 16-2 run to get within 10.

Sacramento used a 13-2 spurt late in the third to extend its advantage to 87-66.

The Kings’ bench outscored Atlanta’s 43-19, and Sacramento finished with a 56-40 advantage in the paint.

UP NEXT

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) is guarded by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, left, and forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Credit: AP/Randall Benton

Hawks: Play at Golden State on Wednesday night.

Kings: Play at Golden State on Thursday night.