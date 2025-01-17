SportsBasketball

DeMar DeRozan scores 31 points, Malik Monk adds 28 in the Kings' 132-127 win over the Rockets

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) is guarded by Houston...

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) is guarded by Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. Credit: AP/Randall Benton

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — DeMar DeRozan had 31 points, Malik Monk added 28 points and nine assists and the Sacramento Kings beat the Houston Rockets 132-127 on Thursday night.

Monk made the last four free throws for Kings. They improved to 21-20 with their eighth victory in nine games.

Domantas Sabonis had 20 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Kings, and DeAaron Fox added 19 points.

Jaden Green led Houston with 28 points, and Alperen Şengun had 21 points and 10 rebounds. The Rockets had won seven straight on the road.

Key moment

Behind by 16 points midway through the third quarter, the Rockets charged back to take a 91-90 lead.

Up next

The Rockets are at Portland on Saturday night. The Kings host Washington on Sunday night.

