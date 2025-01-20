SportsBasketball

Domantas Sabonis has 29 points, 18 rebounds as Kings beat Wizards 123-100

Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter, center left, attempts a 3-point...

Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter, center left, attempts a 3-point basket over Washington Wizards guard Jared Butler, center right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Credit: AP/Sara Nevis

By The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis had 29 points and 18 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Washington Wizards 123-100 on Sunday night.

DeMar DeRozan added 24 points, Malik Monk had 23 and Keon Ellis scored 18 on 6-for-8 shooting on 3-pointers. De'Aaron Fox had 12 points and a season-high 13 assists to help Sacramento win for the ninth time in 10 games.

Jonas Valanciunas had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Wizards, who have lost 10 straight.

After allowing Washington to score the first six points, Sacramento never trailed again and built a double-digit lead in the second quarter. The Kings were up by 24 points in the second half.

Sacramento went up by 14 at halftime. Sabonis had 18 points and 11 rebounds at the break, including a stretch of eight straight points on back-to-back 3s and a steal that led to a dunk, helping the Kings take a lead after the game was tied 15-15 in the first quarter.

Takeaways

Wizards: Washington is on its second double-digit losing streak this season after tying a franchise record with 16 straight losses in November and December.

Kings: Sacramento is two games over .500 for the first time since November. Sabonis was a force throughout the game, throwing down several thunderous dunks to punctuate an efficient 12-for-16 shooting performance.

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis warms up before an NBA...

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Credit: AP/Sara Nevis

Key moment

Ellis made three 3-pointers late in the third quarter, including a buzzer beater to put the Kings ahead 90-77 heading in the fourth. The shot over 6-foot-8 Kyshawn George came after De’Aaron Fox won a jump ball against Valanciunas.

Key stat

The Kings held the Wizards to 36% shooting from the field and 24% from 3-point range.

Up Next

Wizards visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, while the Kings host Golden State on Wednesday.

