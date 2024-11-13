Stephen Curry steals the show in Klay Thompson's emotional return to Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored 37 points, including Golden State's final 12, to rally the Warriors past Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks 120-117 on Tuesday night in an NBA Cup game.

Thompson finished with 22 points in an emotional return to Chase Center for the first time since he departed to join Dallas in July.

Luka Doncic started and had 31 points, eight rebounds and six assists after the team decided his left groin strain was healthy to play once he went through his warmup routine.

The Warriors gifted captain hats to fans in a tribute to Thompson's tradition of taking his boat across the bay to games. Thompson embraced Curry shortly before tipoff and his 3-pointer gave Dallas a 110-105 lead before his old Splash Brother took over.

Curry shot 14 for 27 making five 3s and added nine assists and six rebounds, also sparking a 20-3 burst to begin the third quarter.

Takeaways

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II, questionable to play because of a sprained right shoulder, contributed 12 points and eight rebounds. Dallas committed 18 turnovers leading to 21 Warriors points.

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga scored 16 points off the bench and Buddy Hield had 14. De'Anthony Melton scored 14 in his third straight game in double figures.

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson waves toward fans before an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Mavericks in San Francisco, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Key moment

Coming down in transition moments after blocking Thompson's 3-pointer, Warriors guard Moses Moody tried to dunk on Thompson at the 9:40 mark of the second quarter only to take a hard foul and settle for a pair of free throws.

Thompson also spent time in the fourth quarter defending his replacement, Hield.

Key stat

Curry fouled Thompson 15 seconds into the game and Thompson scored the initial two points of the contest at the free-throw line. But Thompson missed his initial two field-goal attempts before knocking down a 3-pointer with 1:26 remaining in the opening quarter.

Up next

