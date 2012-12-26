Amar'e Stoudemire aiming to return at home Jan. 1

LOS ANGELES -- Amar'e Stoudemire is not expected to play on the Knicks' current three-game West Coast swing, but he said after Tuesday's loss to the Lakers he is aiming to make his 2012-13 debut at home against the Blazers on Jan. 1.

"It's possible,'' he said. "That would be awesome if I'm able to. We will see. It's a possibility. It depends on how I feel. If I keep making progress and keep improving, I should be ready to go.''

Stoudemire has not played this season after having surgery on his left knee in October. "At this point, I just wanted to make sure I'm 100 percent,'' he said. "That's the main goal right now, is to continue to get to that point. I'm not quite there, but I'm making progress." Camby returns

Marcus Camby returned after missing 12 games with a left foot injury, totaling four points and four rebounds in eight minutes.

"I thought Camby looked pretty good for the short time he was in there,'' coach Mike Woodson said. "He did some positive things for us. He's a little rusty but you expect that.''

Said Camby: "I felt good for the most part . . . It's like riding a bike, get right back on it and keep riding. The game doesn't change. It's a whole lot faster when you haven't been out there as long as I haven't been out there, but it's a good step.''

Knicks bits

Raymond Felton said he sprained ligaments in his right pinkie going for a ball with the Lakers' Steve Nash in the third quarter. He wore a splint after the injury . . . Carmelo Anthony was limping after Camby landed on his left leg. He said he "kind of hyperextended'' his knee. "I'm a little sore right now, a little beat up, but I'll be fine for Phoenix . . . J.R. Smith sported a bruise under his left eye. "I got slapped in the face on a few shots,'' he said. "Kobe [Bryant] is pretty good at not getting those called on him. It is what it is." . . . What was it like for Jason Kidd going against his old friend and rival Nash with Nash in a Lakers uniform? "I think we're just happy that we have a jersey to put on. He's one of my good friends and he's a great competitor.''