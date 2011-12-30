Amar'e Stoudemire sprains left ankle

LOS ANGELES -- Amar'e Stoudemire said the reason he did not play the final minutes of the Knicks' 99-82 loss to the Lakers Thursday night was that he sprained his left ankle. He is not sure whether he will be able to play when the Knicks visit Sacramento Saturday night.

"It's wrapped up. I'll get some treatment on it tomorrow, get another assessment on it tomorrow, see how it feels," he said in the Staples Center locker room. "My situation is day-to-day."

Stoudemire went down hard on the offensive end early in yet another weak offensive fourth quarter.

"I rolled down the lane, I forget who it was, but he put a shoulder into me. He hit me on the roll and I twisted my ankle," said Stoudemire, who had 15 points and shot 4-for-17 a night after scoring 16 points and shooting 5-for-14 in a 92-78 loss to the Warriors.

The Knicks were outscored 28-14 in the fourth quarter by Golden State and 19-10 in the fourth quarter by the Lakers.