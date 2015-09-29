Carmelo Anthony feeling good after first practice

WEST POINT, N.Y. -- Unlike so many times last year, Carmelo Anthony wasn't on the trainer's table or getting treatment on his left knee while the Knicks were running through their first practice of this season.

Anthony, who is returning from left knee surgery, was on the floor at the end of the first workout of training camp on Tuesday, running sprints with the rest of his teammates.

"It went good, got through a full practice," Anthony said. "Everything felt good. Just got excited about getting through the drills, being able to get back on the court again.

"It's been a long time, just sitting back and watching it, putting a lot of work into my body, rehab and training and treatment since February. To be back on the court now, where I can just focus on basketball it's a pretty good feeling."

The test, of course, will come how Anthony's knee feels later Tuesday and Wednesday.

But Anthony, who appeared in just 40 games last season, has been cleared to go full in training camp. At this point, Derek Fisher said there is no plan to hold him out of two-a-days, although it could happen just to keep Anthony fresh and strong.

"I expect him to do everything unless we tell him not to," Fisher said. "He's generally excited to be back on the court. Any player that's suffered a major injury, had surgery, been away from basketball for six months, they're excited to touch the ball again and be back. I don't expect that he'll want to hold himself out but we'll try our best to kind of manage it because we have a long way to go."