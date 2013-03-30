Carmelo Anthony makes Mike Woodson feel like the pits

Knicks coach Mike Woodson met the media after the team's shootaround Friday morning holding an orange, a gift from Carmelo Anthony to commemorate Syracuse's Sweet 16 victory Thursday night over Indiana.

Anthony led Syracuse to a national title in 2003, his only college season, and Woodson was a Hoosier from 1976-80, so the game was a matter of pride for coach and star player. And it didn't stop with an orange.

Woodson said Anthony tried to get him to wear an orange tie with his suit during Friday night's game, but the mere thought made Woodson wince.

"It's a sad day in New York," he said. "My Hoosiers took it on the chin."